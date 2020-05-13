Govt determined to provide best medical care to citizens: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to provide best available medical care to every citizen of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to provide best available medical care to every citizen of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a motion moved by Prime Minister's Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, she said chief minister Punjab was working for the opening of new hospitals in the province.

She said a true leader always emerged in crisis and Prime Minister Imran Khan became the real leader of the country in the present health crisis.

Zartaj said PM Imran Khan provided relief to people with direct cash transfers under the Ehsaas programme. Efforts of the prime minister were appreciated by many world institutions, she added.

She said all the facts and figures were available for the funds spent on giving relief to people, adding the government of Sindh was given Rs 27 billion to mitigate sufferings of people.

The government created thousands of green jobs by providing people opportunity to plant trees, she noted.

She said people could not be forced to follow social distancing and they would have to act responsibly.

The minister said PM Imran Khan time and again had taken the nation into confidence and motivated them to follow standard operating procedures (SoPs) to protect themselves against the disease.

Zartaj Gul said tiger force was not a political force rather it had been made to serve the people.

She criticized Pakistan Muslim League(N) leader Shehbaz Sharif for his absence from the debate on coronavirus.