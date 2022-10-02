UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Provide Prompt Rescue, Relief Assistance To Flood Affectees: Faisal Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Govt determined to provide prompt rescue, relief assistance to flood affectees: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the government was striving hard in providing prompt rescue and relief assistance to flood affected people in flood stricken areas of the country.

Talking to ptv news, he claimed that coalition government will soon take the country out of current flood crisis and the incumbent government would heal the wounds of the nation.

He said the government would complete its tenure and next general elections would be held at stipulated time.

Kundi said that the collective efforts were needed to deal with the destruction caused by floods, adding, the government was striving hard and taking steps on its part for the rescue and relief of flood affected people.

He further criticized chairman PTI as evil-minded person who is an enemy of the state institutions, justice, and politicians and even in current scenario, Khan is a proven as enemy of the flood victims too.

He said that Khan's party is not serious on the issue of flood rehabilitation which is a big task to handle by the politicians, adding, he does not wish to sit with government on the issue of public affairs.

Faisal Karim also stressed that political stability is very important for economic development and it is responsibility of world to stand with Pakistan for flood assistance.

It is not only about Pakistan, any other country could be hit by such disaster, he said, adding, unfortunately, Pakistan became the first country to be hit by such severe natural disaster.

"We have to look for economic and trade cooperation towards leading world economies such as China, Russia, and the US, he said, adding, coalition government was reviving its relationships with neighboring countries to bring stability into the country.

Replying to a question, he said that we are hopeful to receive further relief assistance from the world as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister had also successfully highlighted the devastating situation of floods in the country during their speeches delivered at the UN forum and interaction with various world leaders on its sidelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Flood Russia China Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

47 minutes ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

10 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

10 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.