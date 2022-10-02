Govt determined to provide prompt rescue, relief assistance to flood affectees: Faisal Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister and former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the government was striving hard in providing prompt rescue and relief assistance to flood affected people in flood stricken areas of the country.

Talking to ptv news, he claimed that coalition government will soon take the country out of current flood crisis and the incumbent government would heal the wounds of the nation.

He said the government would complete its tenure and next general elections would be held at stipulated time.

Kundi said that the collective efforts were needed to deal with the destruction caused by floods, adding, the government was striving hard and taking steps on its part for the rescue and relief of flood affected people.

He further criticized chairman PTI as evil-minded person who is an enemy of the state institutions, justice, and politicians and even in current scenario, Khan is a proven as enemy of the flood victims too.

He said that Khan's party is not serious on the issue of flood rehabilitation which is a big task to handle by the politicians, adding, he does not wish to sit with government on the issue of public affairs.

Faisal Karim also stressed that political stability is very important for economic development and it is responsibility of world to stand with Pakistan for flood assistance.

It is not only about Pakistan, any other country could be hit by such disaster, he said, adding, unfortunately, Pakistan became the first country to be hit by such severe natural disaster.

"We have to look for economic and trade cooperation towards leading world economies such as China, Russia, and the US, he said, adding, coalition government was reviving its relationships with neighboring countries to bring stability into the country.

Replying to a question, he said that we are hopeful to receive further relief assistance from the world as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and foreign minister had also successfully highlighted the devastating situation of floods in the country during their speeches delivered at the UN forum and interaction with various world leaders on its sidelines.