Govt determined to provide quality healthcare facilities to people: CM Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is committed to ensuring the provision of high-quality healthcare and medical services to the people of Punjab.

In her message on World Health Day, the CM said that comprehensive health reforms have been launched under the vision of ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ to transform the healthcare system.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that millions of patients are receiving quality healthcare services at their doorstep within just a few months through “field hospitals” and “clinics on wheels.” For the first time in Punjab’s history, 1,250 basic health units are being upgraded into modern, fully-equipped clinics. She further stated that effective steps are underway to ensure availability of medicines, diagnostic services, and treatment in major hospitals. “For the first time, life-saving medicines are being delivered directly to patients at their homes,” she added.

The CM emphasized the progress being made in expanding specialized healthcare, saying, “Pakistan’s first government-run cancer hospital in Punjab and a cardiology institute in Sargodha will be operational soon.

In addition, the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program and a dedicated ‘Transplant Card’ initiative have been launched.”

Highlighting emergency services, she noted that an air ambulance service has been launched to transfer critical patients from remote areas to major cities for urgent care.

On the occasion of World Health Day, she stated: “This day serves as an important reminder to both the public and policymakers to prioritize healthcare. The theme for 2025, ‘Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures’ underscores the need to focus on maternal and child health and safety. Alongside treatment facilities, we must raise awareness about healthy lifestyles.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “A healthy population is the cornerstone of a prosperous, peaceful, and stable society. We must embrace positive lifestyle changes to enhance health and improve quality of life.”