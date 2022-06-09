UrduPoint.com

Govt. Determined To Purge Rojhan Areas From Criminals: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Govt. determined to purge Rojhan areas from criminals: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government would soon launch Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) to purge area of Rojhan from criminal elements.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding law and order situation in Pakistan especially Rojhan (South Punjab), he said, "The government is determined to launch Intelligence-Based Operation in Rojhan, to clear the areas from the criminals." He said that the government is deploying good reputed officers to eliminate the criminals and provide relief to people of the areas.

The Minister said that the Inspector General of Punjab had also been directed to give a comprehensive briefing to the representatives of the areas about the law and order situation.

He recalled that an operation was launched in 2014 against the criminals in the area but unfortunately the region was not fully cleared from the lawbreakers due to various reasons.

The movers of the calling attention notice informed the house that due to bad law and order situation about 10,000 to 15,000 people had shifted to various parts of the country including Karachi city.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf directed the ministry of Interior to take immediate steps to clear the areas from criminals and appraised the house about the law and order situation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Punjab Law And Order Rojhan Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

1 hour ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

1 hour ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

2 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

2 hours ago
 2-Days national workshop on ‘Radiographic Imagin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.