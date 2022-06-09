Govt. determined to purge Rojhan areas from criminals: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government would soon launch Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) to purge area of Rojhan from criminal elements.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding law and order situation in Pakistan especially Rojhan (South Punjab), he said, "The government is determined to launch Intelligence-Based Operation in Rojhan, to clear the areas from the criminals." He said that the government is deploying good reputed officers to eliminate the criminals and provide relief to people of the areas.

The Minister said that the Inspector General of Punjab had also been directed to give a comprehensive briefing to the representatives of the areas about the law and order situation.

He recalled that an operation was launched in 2014 against the criminals in the area but unfortunately the region was not fully cleared from the lawbreakers due to various reasons.

The movers of the calling attention notice informed the house that due to bad law and order situation about 10,000 to 15,000 people had shifted to various parts of the country including Karachi city.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf directed the ministry of Interior to take immediate steps to clear the areas from criminals and appraised the house about the law and order situation.