Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Dar

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Tuesday the government is determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges.

He was talking to Chief Economist of Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank Erik Berglof who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Finance Minister shared the current economic outlook of the country and briefed the delegation about the economic policies and reforms of the government for sustainable economic development and social uplift of the poor segment of society.

He apprised the delegation of the economic losses due to the devastating floods in Pakistan and rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood affected areas.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the government for social uplift of the people.

He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment in Pakistan and discussed future cooperation in development projects especially on climate resilience.