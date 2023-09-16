Open Menu

Govt Determined To Rationalize Power Sector: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 12:04 PM

Calling the NAB law amendments made by the previous parliament and struck down by the Supreme Court a “good legislation”, Caretaker PM Kakar says the government will decide its future course of action on the basis of law department’s recommendations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says the accountability system is necessary for a functional democracy to keep a vigil on public office-holders, but any accountability process should not paralyse the system.

In an interview with a private news channel, he stressed the need to synchronize the functions of different layers of accountability and to define terms of reference for their powers.

Calling the NAB law amendments made by the previous parliament and struck down by the Supreme Court a “good legislation”, he said the government would decide its future course of action on the basis of law department’s recommendations.

About the crackdown against power theft and smuggling, the Prime Minister said a whole of government approach has been adopted with the provinces’ collaboration and the policy is bringing in positive outcomes.

He said besides acting against the power theft, the issues of non-payment and late payment of electricity dues would also be addressed under the ongoing drive.

Anwaa ul Haq Kakar said the government is in the process to rationalize the power sector to ensure that the electricity bills are not unbearable for the consumers.

