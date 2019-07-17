UrduPoint.com
Govt Determined To Recover Looted National Wealth From Plunderers: Faisal Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption and recover looted national wealth from looters and plunderers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption and recover looted national wealth from looters and plunderers.

Accountability was carrying out by national institutions across the board and without any discrimination against corrupt elements, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said during 35 years, the PML-N had done immense corruption and it could be considered a champion of corruption and money laundering as its big stalwart was confining in jail in corruption charges.

He said the previous governments had taken huge loans and left fragile economy while the incumbent government was boosting the country's economy to bring economic stability.

Faisal Vawda said the country was moved on the path of development and progress due to prudent policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said efforts were being made to broaden tax net to further stable economy.

