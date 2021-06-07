UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Determined To Remove Cancer Plaguing Electoral Process: Babar Awan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Govt. determined to remove cancer plaguing electoral process: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer-ud- Din Babar Awan Monday said the government was determined to rectify the cancer plaguing electoral process by introducing modern technologies in the entire electoral process.

Talking to media flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, he said the technology-based elections would be ensured in the next general elections in order to avoid the rigging complaints besides making sure the complete fairness and transparency in the entire electoral process.

The Election (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 would be tabled in the National Assembly's current session for approval; he said adding that despite having the required numbers in both houses of the parliament, the government was ready to include the suggestions of the opposition and other stakeholders in it.

He recalled that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the fast and accurate voting process and no law existed in the country allowing the right to franchise through electronic voting.

Granting the right to franchise has been discussed with the ECP in the meeting, he said adding the ECP had been asked to give its input on election reforms and another meeting will be held with the secretary ECP in that regard.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Technology Babar Awan Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Cancer National University Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

3 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

14 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

18 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

34 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.