Govt. determined to remove cancer plaguing electoral process: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Zaheer-ud- Din Babar Awan Monday said the government was determined to rectify the cancer plaguing electoral process by introducing modern technologies in the entire electoral process.

Talking to media flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar, he said the technology-based elections would be ensured in the next general elections in order to avoid the rigging complaints besides making sure the complete fairness and transparency in the entire electoral process.

The Election (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 would be tabled in the National Assembly's current session for approval; he said adding that despite having the required numbers in both houses of the parliament, the government was ready to include the suggestions of the opposition and other stakeholders in it.

He recalled that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the fast and accurate voting process and no law existed in the country allowing the right to franchise through electronic voting.

Granting the right to franchise has been discussed with the ECP in the meeting, he said adding the ECP had been asked to give its input on election reforms and another meeting will be held with the secretary ECP in that regard.