Govt determined to resolve allies’ grievances through dialogue: Tarar

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has reiterated the government's commitment to resolving any issue with coalition partners through mutual understanding and dialogue, which are panacea for all the problems.

"Resolving the grievances of the allies is among our responsibilities," said the minister while talking to the media during his visit to Toba Tek Singh where he arrived on Saturday to congratulate Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on becoming Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs.

Highlighting the government’s commitment for resolving the grievances of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Minister cited the statement of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah who also emphasized on resolving the issues through negotiation.

Atta Tarar welcomed the statement made by Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon which also reflects his party’s directives to address the matters through mutual understanding and dialogue.

"They are our allies and hold constitutional positions such as President, Chairman Senate and Governor in Punjab," he said, noting the significance of the coalition for the country’s progress and development.

Specifically addressing the water-sharing issue, Tarar noted that legal instruments like the Water Accord of 1991 and the IRSA Act of 1992 exist to manage distribution fairly.

He said one province's share cannot be allocated to other in accordance with the constitution which embodies fair and just water distribution mechanism.

“This is an administrative matter that should not be politicized,” the minister said, expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved effectively.

Highlighting the economic stability achieved by the country under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, he said inflation in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest level, the current account is in surplus, and IT exports increased by 36 per cent.

"We achieved national development goals through teamwork," he said, crediting the efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Army Chief for charting a path for the country towards prosperity and development.

He recalled that Pakistan's enemies were betting on the country defaulting, “but now, international institutions like IMF and Fitch are praising Pakistan's economic development.

"

"We have moved from the brink of default to a position of progress today," he said, adding the stability is returning and the "national economy is taking off under Uraan Pakistan programme."

He also lauded overseas Pakistanis for sending record-breaking remittances in March.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced internal division, he said, adding Fawad Chaudhary is giving statements against Sheikh Waqas while Junaid Akbar is contradicting Ali Amin Gandapur in public.

He further commented on the PTI founder's situation in jail, questioning why meetings are being held four times a week but not with his sister, Aleema Khan.

"I believe Bushra Bibi has barred the PTI Founder to meet his sister Aleema Khan in jail," he remarked.

Accusing the party of fostering negativity, Tarar said, "PTI divided the nation and poisoned minds.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reaped what it had sown into the society over the years in the form of chaos, hatred and division, he said, adding the PTI of avoiding negotiations and persisting with propaganda against state institutions, claiming they "cannot digest the peace, order, and development in the country."

Tarar questioned PTI's alleged reaction to the Army Chief's recent categorical message against terrorists and anti-state elements, suggesting it aligned with the reaction of "journalists sitting in India."

"Now the cat is out of the sack and the PTI’s anti-state agenda becomes an open secret," he noted.

Responding to a query on the PECA Act, Tarar confirmed discussions with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other media bodies. He reiterated that the act is aimed at curbing disinformation and fake news, assuring that "no clause will lead to the exploitation of any journalist."

He also noted government efforts to ensure timely salary payments in media houses, highlighting ptv's comparatively better track record.

The minister said the development journey, especially in Punjab, continues. "The process of progress will continue, and God willing, the country will prosper," he remarked.