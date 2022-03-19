Govt determined to resolve problems faced by LoC victims: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul QayyumPrime Minister Niazi Saturday said that addressing problems faced by the people living in the areas adjacent LoC was his government's top priority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul QayyumPrime Minister Niazi Saturday said that addressing problems faced by the people living in the areas adjacent LoC was his government's top priority.

Prime Minister Niazi said this while talking to a student delegation that called him at Kashmir House.

Speaking on the occasion, Niazi hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by the people settled in the villages along 750 km long LoC. "The people living in these highly volatile areas are our soldiers who have been braving brutal Indian aggression by standing shoulder to shoulder with our valiant armed forces", he said.

He said that the government was committed to resolve the problems the LOC victims had been facing for the past several years.

He said that under the LoC package construction of bunkers in areas affected by Indian firing as well as other basic amenities including health care and travel facilities would be provided to the people.

"Under the package, dilapidated roads will be constructed to provide better transport facilities to students of these areas", the PM said, adding that under this package other development projects would be initiated to improve local economy.

"Projecting and promoting Kashmir cause and providing quality services to the people of the state is our agenda", he said adding that besides highlighting Kashmir case at international level the government's focus was to turn AJK into a model state in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.