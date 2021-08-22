UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Safeguard Child Rights :CM

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Govt determined to safeguard child rights :CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was determined to safeguard the rights of children.

He was talking to Special Coordinator to CM on Child Protection Sara Ahmad at his office on Sunday. The coordinator presented the CM three-year performance report of the Child Protection Bureau. She also thanked him for extending full support for safeguarding the rights of children.

The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had turned the Child Protection Bureau into a vibrant institute and its scope would be extended to every district of Punjab. He added that not a single meeting of the board of the Child Protection Bureau took place in the last 12 years of previous governments.

He said that the Punjab government was providing all-out resources to the bureau to safeguard the rights of destitute and helpless children.

Usman Buzdar ordered for taking indiscriminate action against the gangs involved in child beggary and said: "Children living at the Child Protection Bureau are like our own children" and no stone would be left unturned to safeguard their rights. CM Buzdar said that he would inaugurate the Faisalabad Child Protection Bureau during his visit to Faisalabad. He lauded the performance Child Protection Bureau.

Sara Ahmad apprised Usman Buzdar about the measures taken by the bureau to prevent the incident of torture and force beggary from the children. She also invited the Chief Minister to inaugurate the Child Protection Bureau Faisalabad.

