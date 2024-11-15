Govt. determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his government's resolve to solve the masses' problems at their doorsteps.

"Every single penny of tax money will be spent on the welfare of the people," the AJK Premier expressed and added that his coalition government was committed to weeding out corruption.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Anwaar ul Haq said that the answer to the region's governance issues lies in eliminating the menace of individual and institutional corruption at all levels.

Referring to his recent mass-contact drive during his recently concluded visits to Poonch, Neelam, Kotli, Mirpur, Haveli, Bagh, Abbaspur, and Siddhnoti, the PM said that the Primary objective behind meeting people was to listen, understand, and address their problems.

He said that the elected representatives who work for the good of the people of their respective areas and Constituencies gain the respect of their voters and supporters.

"A genuine political worker is one who thinks for the betterment of his people," the PM added. He said that along with essential food commodities, electricity and flour were being provided to consumers at affordable prices despite the fact that the government has limited resources. He said spreading chaos in the liberated territory (AJK) was tantamount to harming the Kashmir cause.

The PM said that all possible measures would be taken to take care of people living in remote areas, particularly those living near the Line of Control during winter.

The AJK government, Anwaar stated, was duty-bound to solve the problems of people of these remote areas who have bore brunt of Indian shelling since the past several years.

Terming Azad Jammu Kashmir as the land of martyrs and Ghazis, Prime Minister Haq said that the people of the region had rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

