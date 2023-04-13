UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Stood Firmly With Parliament: Federal Minister For Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said that the 'People's will' was the ultimate power which was expressed through the Parliament and the coalition government stood firmly to prove its supremacy.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged all stakeholders to learn from past mistakes and must rely on the power of the Parliament.

Responding to a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not only granted amnesty to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during its tenure but allegedly allowed them to infiltrate the country. The current government was determined to eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.

