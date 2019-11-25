Govt determined to switch 30% of all new vehicles to electric by 2030: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the government is committed to switch thirty percent of all new vehicles to electric by 2030

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the government is committed to switch thirty percent of all new vehicles to electric by 2030.In an interview with Arab news, he said the transition would be kicked off with one hundred thousand vehicles and five hundred thousand motorcycles and rickshaws in the next four years.

The Advisor said the government would soon offer tax benefits and incentives to manufacturers and importers of electric vehicles in order to reduce its inflated oil imports' bill, carbon emissions, boost industrial growth, and create jobs.