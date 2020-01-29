Govt determined to undertake transparent privatisation: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the government was determined to carry out transparent and profitable privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the government was determined to carry out transparent and profitable privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs).

Addressing a press conference flanked with Minister for Privatisation Mohammadmian Soomro here, she said the SOEs' privatisation was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the process had again started under the leadership of Mohammadmian Soomro after the last phase in 2018.

The prime minister, she said, wanted to privatise the sick industry which had become a burden on the public exchequer. The privatisation would help lessen the problems of inflation and unemployment, and the revenues generated from it would be invested on public welfare, she added.

Dr Firdous said some properties of the Federal government would be transferred to the Pakistan Housing Authority so that affordable houses could be constructed on them.

The activity in the construction sector would benefit 42 allied industries, besides creating job opportunities and wealth, and providing shelter to low income persons, she added.

Later speaking at another press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar, she said in the past the nation's resources were spent on the children of those, who had looted the national wealth. Those, who had darkened the future of children of the nation, secured the future of their own children by buying properties abroad, she added.

She said, those, who had refused to give money trail of the properties bought abroad, were now living in the same properties.

She said the government, however, was committed to recover public money from those who were involved in corruption. The process might be slow but those involved in corrupt practices would be exposed, she added.

Dr Firdous said the system of governance would be made transparent through reforms.