Govt determined to unpack full potential of CPEC: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is determined to unpack the full potential of CPEC by making it the centerpiece of our economic diplomacy for the region.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said reopening of Khunjerab Pass is critical to accelerating trade between Pakistan and China.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the government is determined to unpack the full potential of CPEC by making it the centerpiece of our economic diplomacy for the region. He said trade and connectivity are the building blocks of prosperity.

Earlier, Khunjerab Pass between Pakistan and China is being re-opened for all kinds of traffic today after almost three years.

This was confirmed by Home Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal in a statement in Gilgit.

The major trade route between the two countries was closed in the wake of COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.

The closure of Khunjerab border for three years caused financial issues for local business community and a large number of workers were left jobless.

According to protocol signed between Pakistan and China, trade between the two countries through the Khunjerab pass begins on 1st of April and the pass is closed on November 30 every year.

Earlier, to meet Pakistan’s urgently needed supplies, the border was temporarily opened twice this year in January and February.