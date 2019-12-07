UrduPoint.com
Govt Determines To Bring Betterment In Fisheries Sector: Rizwan Ahmad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmad Saturday said that the government was determined to bring betterment in fisheries sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmad Saturday said that the government was determined to bring betterment in fisheries sector.

"Fisheries sector required special attention and the government had set priorities for betterment of the sector including reduction in post harvest losses, increase in the fish exports, combat with illegal fishing, ensure traceability factor for fish export products and capacity building in private and public sector" he expressed these views during 22nd session of the Scientific Committee of Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

He expressed his gratitude and sincere thanks to WWF, Pakistan, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Karachi Port Trust and Bin Qasim Port for taking the lead in assisting the government in organising the conference Pakistan being a member of Indian Ocean Tuna Commission IOTC, was committed for the preservation and management of Tuna Fish and tuna like species.

Globally, the industry of fisheries had been beneficial for the overall economy of the states, he added.

He appreciated the generous offer of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission for providing Pakistan a chance to hold these all important meetings at Karachi.

Pakistan has been a member of IOTC since 1995 and for the very first time the conference was held in Pakistan.

