Govt determines to bring looted money back, strengthening economy: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Asad Umar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was determined to bring looted money back and strengthening the economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking hard decisions for bringing improvements in country's economic sector, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Shabbar Zaidi and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, are capable and experts in their relevant fieldwork, he said adding that they were trying their best to achieve the revenue targets set by the incumbent government.

In reply to a question, he said there are challenges of controlling inflation and reducing current deficit, adding that measures have been taken to overcome these challenges.

He hoped that the economic situation would show upward trend in next few months.

Asad Umer said in order to become a powerful nation, the people of this country would have to bear a temporary difficult phase of price hike.

Brushing aside the popularity of PTI among masses, he said Imran Khan was taking hard decisions to steer the country out of the present challenges.

To a question he said that amendment has been made in anti-money laundering laws. The Chairman further stated that curbing money laundering would help strengthen economy. About industries, he said there was dire need to promote industrial sector for enhancing trade and exports.