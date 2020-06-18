Govt determines to facilitate masses: Shandana

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar said on Thursday that government was fully focused on delivering to masses, it tried hard to facilitate the down trodden people of rural areas of provinces amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar said on Thursday that government was fully focused on delivering to masses, it tried hard to facilitate the down trodden people of rural areas of provinces amid pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel she stated different opinions were the beauty of democratic government, Federal government always respected the proposals and suggestions of provincial governments.

''We still remember the filthy politics of PML-N and PPP in past, leaderships of both parties used to assassinate each other's characters,'' she commented.

Prime minister had recently visited effected areas of Sindh amid Coronavirus pandemic,PPP and PML-N should stop spreading negativity over petty issues.

Replying to a question she mentioned that prime minister had directed Asad Umar to find out the reservations of the coalition party, moreover government was striving to improve the condition of poor segment in Balochistan.

''Any social movement needs decades to achieve its goals and aims to bring positive change in any society, prime minister Imran Khan is determined to clean Pakistan from corruption and mafias,'' she added.