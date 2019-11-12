Govt determines to introduce reforms in energy sector: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT)

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) government was determined to introduce reforms in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) government was determined to introduce reforms in energy sector.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Vice President, government Relations and Global Advisory, Royal Dutch Shell James Hall and MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid who called him here, said a press release.

While welcoming the James Hall in Pakistan, the minister appreciated Royal Dutch Shell's continued cooperation with local partners in Pakistan.

He also commended Shell's commitment for expending its business in Pakistan and said that the government was focusing to improve the ease of doing business.

He also shared proposed areas of investment in the energy sector of Pakistan including retail, trading, supply and LNG.

The Minister thanked James Hill for his visit and hoped that such continued interactions would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes for both.

James Hall apprised the Minister about Royal Dutch Shell's area of operation in the South Asian region with a focus on current and future plans in Pakistan. He said Shell was committed to meet Pakistan energy demand.

Shell Pakistan was the second largest Oil marketing company in Pakistan, he said adding presently Shell was focusing to become the number one energy company in Pakistan.

MD/CEO Shell Pakistan Limited Haroon Rashid briefed the minister about Shell operations in the country including in the retail, lubricants, trading, supply, business to business and aviation sectors.

He also apprised the minister that Shell network was available about 780 sites in Pakistan and providing direct, indirect employment opportunities to thousands of local.