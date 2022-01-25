UrduPoint.com

Govt Determines To Provide Conducive Environment For Business Community: President Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Govt determines to provide conducive environment for business community: President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said the government is determined to provide conducive environment to the business community

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said the government is determined to provide conducive environment to the business community.

Addressing the Office bearers and members of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) here on Tuesday, the President said efforts are afoot for promotion of industrial sector in the country.

He said steps are being taken to facilitate the businessmen and the industrial sector by providing them an enabling environment to expand economic and commercial activities in the country.

He added that the Government was making concerted efforts to help the industrial sector.

The President stated that the Government was encouraging the youth to establish their own businesses and, in this regard, Rs 100 billion had been allocated under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He urged the chambers of commerce and industries to play their role in encouraging the traders to pay taxes and support the Government's endeavours with regard to the documentation of the economy.

Related Topics

Business Chambers Of Commerce Sukkur Chamber Commerce Government Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Cash prizes awarded to five police officers in Pri ..

Cash prizes awarded to five police officers in Priyantha Kumara case

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 minutes ago
 China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge up

7 minutes ago
 Russia Adds Navalny, His Allies in List of Terrori ..

Russia Adds Navalny, His Allies in List of Terrorists, Extremists - Watchdog

17 minutes ago
 Japan to Subsidize Gasoline Distributors to Constr ..

Japan to Subsidize Gasoline Distributors to Constrain Rising Prices - Economy Mi ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.