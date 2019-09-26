Govt developing youth policy in Balochistan: Liaquat Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Government of Balochistan's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said provincial government was developing youth policy as well as focusing on the allocation of budget for sports grounds including recreational for women.

He said this while talking to a provincial policy dialogue session which was held at BUITEMS University Quetta, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Ms. Jahan Ara Tabassum, Deputy Director, Ministry of Human Rights, Ms. Khalida Taj, DEO Pishin and Senior Journalist Shahid Rind were prominent speakers at the session. Provincial youth members who were the part of previous dialogues shared their recommendations regarding education, Gender equality, their engagement in the Decision-Making process.

The main objective of the provincial policy dialogue was to present issues in front of policy makers, and to conduct a discussion on suggestions made by youth.

Dialogue was hosted by Individualland Pakistan in collaboration with UNDP and VSO. Sundas Syeda from Individualland moderated the session and concluded on a session on the importance of youth's role in policy and decision making in every step of life.

She stressed the need for active and mandatory participation of youth in the political process which will help restructure policies according to the demands of youth. People with diverse backgrounds (youth, media, government departments, policy makers, INGOs, NGOs,) participated in the dialogue.

It was encouraging to see that a large number of women and girls were trying to seize the opportunity of raising their voice. Youth flagged their concerns and recommendations around youth engagement in decision making, lack of awareness on policy making process, education system and its challenges, discrimination on the basis of gender and disability, Media and its role for youth development and last but not the least issues related to employment and employ-ability.

A participant attending the dialogue was of the opinion that the dialogue has provided a platform to all the participating youth to contribute their points of view on the issues that create divisions within our society including their solutions.

Similarly, a participant applauded the efforts of the organizers in providing them with an opportunity to have detailed discussion on issues of mutual importance. Due to limited exposure and opportunities of social and political inclusion young people in Pakistan have not been partners in driving their agendas forward hand in hand with policy makers. Later, policy makers, related state institutions and media addressed the issues and ensured that they will initiate discussion on the suggestions made by youth regarding Social, Political, legal and Economic development.