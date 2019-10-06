Govt develops 10-year TDS strategy for speedy development of erstwhile Fata

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has devoloped a ten-year "Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30)" to bolster education and health services, strengthen roads connectivity and improve the overall socioeconomic conditions of tribal people.

An Official in Education Department told APP that the strategy was also focusing on sustainable economic development through agriculture, forests, water and infrastructure projects to be executed in merged areas in three phases.

The official said it would be implemented through Accelerated Development Unit (ADU), Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during three phases i.e 2020-23, 2024-27 and 2008-2030 in erstwhile FATA.

To achieve TDS goals, the Federal and KP governments have joined hands for speedy implementation of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) under TDS to bring all merged areas at par with developed regions of Pakistan within a few years.

Nine gigantic education projects with a total outlay of Rs10,692 million focusing on provision of scholarships to tribal students, basic infrastructure's uplift, engagement of private sector for increasing students' enrollment, solarization of schools, institutional strengthening and establishment of new educational institutions would be completed in current fiscal year, he added.

Rapid enrollment, quality improvement and school governance reform project with proposed allocation of Rs 200 million would help bring around 4,50,000 street children in erstwhile FATA under schools net.

The government has decided to encourage private sector to address problems of illiteracy, schools' inaccessibility, high dropout of students and other educational challenges in merged areas.

For this purpose, he said Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) with Rs 120 million allocation would be started in 20,000 schools where poor students would be awarded Rs 1200 per month scholarship on merit.

In addition to launching of new school programme (NEP) worth Rs 96 million to facilitate talented students in 200 selected schools to get Rs 01000 per month scholarship, the government is all set to launch foundation assisted schools (FAS) project with Rs 200 million outlay under which about Rs 1000 per month merit scholarship would be awarded to poor students in 200 selected schools.

Likewise, IT labs would be established in 200 schools costing Rs 180 million besides Rs 200 million on establishment of science labs in 200 schools and Rs 300 million for early childhood education programme in 1000 schools.

Four new degree colleges including two for girls in Orakzai and one each for girls and boys in Wana South Waziristan at a cost of Rs 250 million would be constructed.

A public university would be set up in North Wazirisan on which practical work would soon start after completion of its feasibility studies with an estimated cost of Rs 125 million.

The KP government has decided to set up an Education City on 1000 kanal at Pir Kalay Topi in North Waziristan under AIP with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion under which reputed private universities would be invited to set up their campuses besides establishment of a medical college, teaching hospital, agriculture university and sports services.

He said development work under AIP has been started in merged areas where 21higher secondary schools would be converted into 'Schools of Excellence'.

Under PM Quick Impact Programme, work on reconstruction and rehabilitation on about 576 damaged educational institutions including Primary, high and higher secondary's schools is under process.

He said around 336 militancy affected schools with capacity of over 13,000 students were rebuilt in merged areas and around 2500 tribal students were enrolled in top cadet colleges of Pakistan.

Model schools in all tribal districts including FC Public School Khar Bajaur, Education Complex Painda, middle school Kankot South Wazirsistan, FC Public School Darosh and Boni in Chitral and middle school at Ghazi Baig were completed, he said, adding practical work on Cadet College Mohmand would soon commence.

The official said the quota fortribal students has been doubled for a period of 10 years and now a total of444 students against earlier 222 students, would be able to get admission in top public universities of the country.