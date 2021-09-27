UrduPoint.com

Govt Develops Integrated Strategy For Long Term Growth, Financial Stability: Zain Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 07:57 PM

Govt develops integrated strategy for long term growth, financial stability: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said the government developed an integrated strategy for long-term economic growth and financial stability

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said the government developed an integrated strategy for long-term economic growth and financial stability.

Talking to people at different Union Councils in NA-157, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi remarked that incumbent government took tough decisions to strengthen country's economy.

Zaid added that the government was pursuing zero tolerance policy to eradicate menace of corruption from the country. Anyone found involved in corrupt practices was being dealt strictly, he stated.

The government was combating against mafias. Zain observed that country's economy was on the way to improvement.

Zain maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would actively take part in elections 2023.

He added that people would support PTI in coming elections. The basic reason behind inflation was corruption of the previous rulers from Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz.

About problems of South Punjab, Zain Qureshi observed that construction of south Punjab secretariat was in progress. Similarly, rules of business for south Punjab secretariat had also been approved.

In future, people would not visit Lahore for redressal of their issues, he said adding, the incumbent government was trying its best to resolve public issues.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Wasif Raan, Akram Chawan, Shoaib Sangheera, Syed Mazhar Abbas and many other local leaders of PTI were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Government Best NA-157

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

26 minutes ago
 Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen ..

Light of Internet Expo held in East China's Wuzhen

3 minutes ago
 ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 year ..

ADC issues directive for vaccination of 15-18 years of students

3 minutes ago
 World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country p ..

World Tourism Day: 30 clubs from across country participate in motorbike rally

3 minutes ago
 Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistan ..

Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistani people on World Tourism Day

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders ..

Islamabad High Court asks to consult stakeholders regarding social media rules

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.