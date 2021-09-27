Govt develops integrated strategy for long term growth, financial stability: Zain Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said the government developed an integrated strategy for long-term economic growth and financial stability.

Talking to people at different Union Councils in NA-157, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi remarked that incumbent government took tough decisions to strengthen country's economy.

Zaid added that the government was pursuing zero tolerance policy to eradicate menace of corruption from the country. Anyone found involved in corrupt practices was being dealt strictly, he stated.

The government was combating against mafias. Zain observed that country's economy was on the way to improvement.

Zain maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would actively take part in elections 2023.

He added that people would support PTI in coming elections. The basic reason behind inflation was corruption of the previous rulers from Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz.

About problems of South Punjab, Zain Qureshi observed that construction of south Punjab secretariat was in progress. Similarly, rules of business for south Punjab secretariat had also been approved.

In future, people would not visit Lahore for redressal of their issues, he said adding, the incumbent government was trying its best to resolve public issues.

On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Wasif Raan, Akram Chawan, Shoaib Sangheera, Syed Mazhar Abbas and many other local leaders of PTI were also present.