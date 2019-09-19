Govt develops multifaceted program to strengthen communication infrastructure in erstwhile Fata

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has developed a multifaceted programme for construction of new roads and bridges besides improving existing communication infrastructure in erstwhile Fata to bolster connectivity in inaccessible areas for benefits of people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has developed a multifaceted programme for construction of new roads and bridges besides improving existing communication infrastructure in erstwhile Fata to bolster connectivity in inaccessible areas for benefits of people.

Engineer Shahid Hussain, Chief Engineer, Communication and Works (C&W) Department Merged Areas told APP on Thursday that Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been developed by the government to construct, improve and widen all roads from South Waziristan to Bajaur tribal districts during next 10 years.

Under AIP, he said Rs5000 million would be spent on construction of around 18 small, mediums and mega roads and bridges projects during 2019-20. He said Rs1000 billion would be spent in next 10 years, Rs100 billion per year on development and Rs15000 million on communication and roads projects during next three years in erstwhile Fata.

To bring less developed and far-flung areas close to the settled districts of KP, he said 905 kilometers roads and 19 bridges would also be constructed under AIP. "These projects are in approval stage and preference would be given to underdeveloped areas," he said.

Under a mega project 'strengthening of east-west connectivity of merged areas with settled districts' scheme, he said the department has evolved a comprehensive plan to construct farms to markets' roads besides bringing improvements in existing trade routes to bolster business, economics and agriculture activities in merged areas.

The chief engineer said 28 kilometers long Mathani-Bara-Takta Bagi Road would be converted into four lanes, adding it could be used as an alternate trade route bypassing Peshawar and Hayatabad to address problem of traffic congestion on Kohat and Interior roads of the provincial capital.

"Once it was fully developed and widened would serve an alternate trade route on which heavy traffic from Indus Highway would be diverted for swift transportation," he said.

These projects would be monitored through consultants to ensure its durability and quality and where necessary consultants firms would be hired for detailed architectural designs.

Engineer Shahid said conditions of 50 kilometers border crossing and 28 kilometers long Khar-Mohammad Gat road and 15 kilometers long Khar to Timergara and Tor-Ghundi-Khar roads would also be improved.

Construction of 100 kilometers internal roads in Spinkai and Wana and 20 kilometers and balance portion of Inzar Gorikhel to Ladha road in South Waziristan would be achieved.

He said improvement in 35 kilometers Ghiljo-Nikah Ziarat Road in Kurram tribal district, 17 kilometers Okh Kandau-Ferozkhel-Ziara and improvement, rehabilitation and construction of new bridges in merged areas would expedite pace of socio-economic development in tribal districts.

With construction of these mega projects, the distance between tribal districts and far flung areas would be significantly reduced and pace of socio-economic development would increased.