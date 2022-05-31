UrduPoint.com

Govt Develops National Tobacco Control Policy: Qadir Patel

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Govt develops National Tobacco Control Policy: Qadir Patel

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a National Tobacco Control Policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a National Tobacco Control Policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel said, "Our Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has taken major strides in the realm of tobacco control." He said: "We have under SRO 72 (I) /2020 of "Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, banned all forms of Tobacco Advertising, Promotions and Sponsorship, and related products." He said that the government had enforced Graphic Health Warning with 60% space of cigarettes packs and outers and banned the sale of cigarettes to those under 18.

Patel said: "I am pleased to share that we successfully implemented a Smoke-Free Islamabad Model through 85% compliance with tobacco control laws. All public parks, high-rise buildings, food outlets, and public transport are smoke-free in Islamabad.

" He said that the Secretariat of FCTC had already recognized the Smoke-Free Islamabad model internationally by displaying the snapshot of SF Rose and Jasmin Public Park on the title page of its annual report. Pakistan is applauded for implementing the "M" measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level.

He said that Pakistan had also made 537 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the project, becoming the world's first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products had also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, he added.

He said: "We will continue to strive to raise taxes, enhance the size of Graphic Health Warnings and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use, and empower young people to engage in the fight against Tobacco."Patel said: "I call upon every citizen of Pakistan to contribute to this noble cause to safeguard the health and well-being of our present and future generations."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Young Sale All Government Share

Recent Stories

CTD arrests terrorist involved in Railway track bl ..

CTD arrests terrorist involved in Railway track blasts

32 seconds ago
 Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

Mukhtiar Solangi posted as SP Traffic Hyderabad

34 seconds ago
 One killed, 9 injured in Yangon bomb blast: Myanma ..

One killed, 9 injured in Yangon bomb blast: Myanmar police source

35 seconds ago
 Greek Opposition Demands Legal Clarification for C ..

Greek Opposition Demands Legal Clarification for Confiscation of Iranian Oil

38 seconds ago
 Steps afoot to motivate students towards better ed ..

Steps afoot to motivate students towards better educational activities: VC

3 minutes ago
 PFFF stages protest rally against water scarcity i ..

PFFF stages protest rally against water scarcity in Indus River

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.