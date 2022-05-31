Govt develops National Tobacco Control Policy: Qadir Patel

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a National Tobacco Control Policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a National Tobacco Control Policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel said, "Our Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has taken major strides in the realm of tobacco control." He said: "We have under SRO 72 (I) /2020 of "Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, banned all forms of Tobacco Advertising, Promotions and Sponsorship, and related products." He said that the government had enforced Graphic Health Warning with 60% space of cigarettes packs and outers and banned the sale of cigarettes to those under 18.

Patel said: "I am pleased to share that we successfully implemented a Smoke-Free Islamabad Model through 85% compliance with tobacco control laws. All public parks, high-rise buildings, food outlets, and public transport are smoke-free in Islamabad.

" He said that the Secretariat of FCTC had already recognized the Smoke-Free Islamabad model internationally by displaying the snapshot of SF Rose and Jasmin Public Park on the title page of its annual report. Pakistan is applauded for implementing the "M" measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level.

He said that Pakistan had also made 537 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the project, becoming the world's first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products had also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, he added.

He said: "We will continue to strive to raise taxes, enhance the size of Graphic Health Warnings and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use, and empower young people to engage in the fight against Tobacco."Patel said: "I call upon every citizen of Pakistan to contribute to this noble cause to safeguard the health and well-being of our present and future generations."