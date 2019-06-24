Govt develops robust info system for secure, transparent funds' flow to merged areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has developed a robust information system for secure and transparent flow of funds to merged areas to expedite pace of economic development besides addressing problems of financial irregularities.

The information system developed by the PTI led Government would help exhibit integrated interface for funds flow to all tribal districts in a predictable, secured, transparent and accountable manner entrenched with elements of full audit trail.

The system would ensure smooth flow of funds i.e Rs162,000million allocated for development and high impact projects in merged areas during fiscal year 2019-20 to bring this hitherto area into national mainstream on fast track basis.

Out of this huge amount, Rs83,000million earmarked for development expenditure including Rs24,000million for Annual Development Program (ADP) 2019-20 and Rs59,000million for development of merged areas, says budget documents.

Likewise, Rs27,987million would be transferred to local governments including Rs 718 million to local councils, Rs 24,437million for district salary and Rs2832million for district non-salary besides Rs 51,013 million for current expenditure including Rs23000 million for salary and Rs28,013 million for non-salary and other contingencies during upcoming fiscal year in merged areas.

In the first three years, focus would be made on generation of employment opportunities, health, education and economic development and priorities would be given to development of infrastructure, roads and improvement in electricity system in the second phase of development process in the second phase.

In the third phase, preference would be given to high impact projects for generation of quick results besides provision of special funds for all projects announced by Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal and Provincial Governments have already exempted merged areas from taxes for five years to provide relief to tribal people besides promoted SMEs economic and industrialization activities.

Judiciary, police, local governments and other social services are being extended to merged areas besides creation of 18,000 new posts in different sectors for tribal youth during fiscal year 2019-20.

The Levy and Khasadar Force are being converted into regular police force and pay and perks of all employees of merged areas are being brought at par with rest of the province.

Improvement in health, education, sports, tourism, clean drinking water, energy, local government and infrastructure development has topped the development strategy of PTI led Government in tribal districts.

The Government has allocated Rs30 billion for health sector to fulfill shortage of staff in new health units besides Rs85million for improvement of district headquarters hospitals and Rs60 million for mobile hospital programs in all tribal districts.

Likewise, Rs20 million would be spent on Expanded Program for Immunization, Hepatitis control and other health programs besides allocation of Rs130million for establishment of trauma, accidents and emergency centres in all DHQs hospitals of tribal districts.

In addition to provision of Rs40 million for portable ultrasound in all existing health units, the Government has taken a principal decision to establish a state-of-the art college in Kurram tribal district to provide professional health education to students at their doorsteps.

Rs850 million have been allocated for up-gradation of primary to higher secondary schools in all tribal districts and former frontier regions. Under Quick Impact Program, Rs500 million would be spent on up-gradation of existing 21 higher secondary schools and Rs280 million on purchase of furniture to functional schools.

As many as Rs46million allocated for introducing of early childhood education program, Rs40 for addressing problem of shortage of staff in new opened educational institutes, Rs20 million for provision of basic facilities under early childhood education program, Rs95billioin for scholarship of students in all tribal districts besides provision of Rs40 million under Girls Stipend Program to decrease drop out ratio of girls students in class-I and KG I in two districts.

To promote sports and tourism, the KP Government has announced a comprehensive development plan under which Rs59billion would be spent on sports facilities at sub-division and district level and Rs42 billion on expansion of sports activities in all tribal districts.

Under Impact Challenge Program, the Government will spend Rs30 million for economic development of youth whereas Rs45million on renovation and expansion of tourists areas in all tribal districts.

A comprehensive plan for action for development of electricity and energy sector has been announced in tribal areas with allocation of Rs300 million for installation of new transformers and repair of existing transmission lines and lining up of new transmission lines besides solarization of schools, basic health units and mosques in all tribal districts.

For local government system, the government has decided to construct a public park at Khyber district with an estimated cost of Rs25million, Rs20million for setting up of fruits and vegetables markets besides launching of small roads and water supply projects in all tribal districts.

The Govt would construct 54 kilometers long Mir Ali-Thall Road in North Waziristan and blacktopping of roads in all tribal districts.

The KP Govt has unveiled its first ever financial inclusion strategy for merged areas including extension of pro-poor initiatives, micro & agriculture finance, bank networks, setting up of branches banks including Bank of Khyber besides digital finance like facilities to the unserved population of about five million in tribal districts.