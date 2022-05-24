UrduPoint.com

Govt Devised Plan To Expand Child Protection Institutes In All Major Cities: Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Govt devised plan to expand Child Protection Institutes in all major cities: Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday informed Senate that the government has devised a plan to expand the Child Protection Institutes in all the major cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday informed Senate that the government has devised a plan to expand the Child Protection Institutes in all the major cities of the country.

Responding to various questions during Questions Hour in the Senate, he said that government has taken various measures, including enforcement of laws and establishment of institutions.

The minister said that National Commission on the Rights of Child has been established to monitor the children's rights' violations in the country.

He said a Child Protection Institute has also been established, which provides protection and care to the street and vulnerable children in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said that the Director General of the Institute has been appointed and the institute is functional, adding that 113 children have been provided various protection services since its establishment.

The minister said "The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency" was established to raise alerts, response and recovery of missing and abducted children.

Responding to another question, the minister further said that the subject of child labour/child forced labour at ICT/level is dealt by the Ministry of Interior (ICT Administration, Directorate of Labour) and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

As far as Ministry of Human Rights is concerned, the Child Protective Investigations (CPI), established under the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Act 2018, is currently providing protection services to 39 children who were earlier subjected to child labour.

Whereas National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), established under the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017, has addressed 182 complaints pertaining to child rights/abuse related issues all across the country.

The Minister said that the ministry has inserted Child Domestic schedule of the employment of Children Act, 1991.

He said that a Toll-Free Helpline 1099 of the Ministry of Human Rights is providing free legal advice to the victims of human rights violations.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that a national child labour survey was initiated in March 2019 by ministry in collaboration with UNICEF and is expected to be completed in December 2022, adding that the Survey Report of Gilgit Baltistan has been launched.

He said that the findings of the study will provide information for enacting evidence-based policies, along with legislative and programmatic measures for eradication of child labour.

The minister further said that NCRC has issued guidelines to provincial labour departments for the implementation of Provincial Child Labour Prohibition laws i.e formation and activation of provincial coordination committee on child labour and formation and activation of district vigilance committee under bonded labour system abolition Act of 2015 in line with ILO, Conventions on Bonded Labor and Child labor C: 29 & 105 and C: 138 & 182.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Alert Gilgit Baltistan Ilo March December 2017 2015 2018 2019 All Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

27 minutes ago
 9 POs, 12 court absconders held

9 POs, 12 court absconders held

2 minutes ago
 U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-1 ..

U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of execut ..

Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of executive jobs: report

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

9 minutes ago
 Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bang ..

Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.