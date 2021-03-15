Govt devises comprehensive strategy to shift towards green energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The government has devised a comprehensive strategy to completely shift towards green energy from expensive thermal energy mostly based on imported fuel in the country.

Under the comprehensive strategy, the share of green energy (Renewable Energy) would be enhanced to 25 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, sources told APP here Monday.

They said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government had inked expensive agreements in power sector for their personal gains resulting huge loss to the national exchequer. The energy mix had been badly disturbed by the past government as 70 per cent of the energy was being generated through imported expensive fuel.

The PML-N government also discarded Renewable Energy (RE) projects of 4000 MW to pave way for setting up expensive power plants based on imported coal, they said.

They said even solar energy agreements were signed @ Rs 24 per unit in the past while the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only revived all RE energy projects but also inked agreements for getting solar energy- Rs six per unit.

The whole nation was feeling brunt of wrong power agreements signed by the past government with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), they said.

However, the incumbent government has started to renegotiate all power agreements with the IPPs to provide relief to the masses.

The government has also decided to close state-owned in-efficient and old power plants which would also help saved billion of rupees, they said.

Similarly, the past government did not make any investment in power transmission system.

They said the present government had spent Rs 47 billion on up-gradation of 220kV and 500 kV transmission system of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in last two years.

They said owing to huge investment in the transmission system, additional 4275 MW electricity was transmitted during the last summer.

