Govt devises elaborate power sector reforms' programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The incumbent government since its inception gave due attention to address all power sector problems besides bringing reforms into the entire sector.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government devised a plan to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and indigenous electricity for all by 2030, develop the most efficient and consumer centric Power generation, transmission and distribution system, sources told APP here.

They said the plan also included achieve Renewable Energy targets of 20% of energy mix by 2025 and 30% by 2030, reduce energy intensity of the GDP, reduce line losses to the permissible limit, country-wide campaign against theft of electricity and recovery campaign against current and dead defaulter.

Under the new initiative plan, Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB) was currently handling a portfolio of twenty five ongoing projects of 13,747 MW cumulative power generation, they said.

In a major breakthrough towards implementation of $ 2.4 billion 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project, agreements of the Kohala Hydropower had been signed on June 25, 2020. This latest development had paved the way for achievement of Financial Close which PPIB was targeting to be achieved by 30th June 2021, the sources said.

Similarly, they said the 1124 MW Run-off-the-River Kohala Hydro Power Project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the largest foreign direct investment in any IPP of the country and also in AJ&K. The Power Sector of Pakistan witnessed another big day towards harnessing hydropower generation with the signing of project agreements for development of 700.7 MW Azad Pattan Hydropower on July 6, 2020.

This development would pave the way for achievement of Financial Close of the Project which was targeted to be achieved by December 31, 2020.

They said the project would not only bring in valuable foreign direct investment of $ 1.35 billion but also generate cheap and clean energy of about 3,265 GWh per year to the national grid by 2027.

Under Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), three wind projects of 150 MW achieved Commercial Operation date (COD). Similarly 2 Bagasse Projects of 58 MW have also achieved COD.

As many as 12 Wind Project of 610 MW achieved financial close, which was a great achievement as these projects were stalled due to policy decision.

The government had launched Anti-Theft Campaign on directions of the Prime Minister on October 13, 2018 across Pakistan with main slogan of zero tolerance for over billing and zero tolerance for corruption.

