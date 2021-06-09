Govt devising plan for rehabilitation of street children: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said the government was going to devise a comprehensive plan to protect children besides rehabilitating street children.

This plan would be fruitful in protecting the children besides developing Punjab as a child-friendly province.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Photojournalists Association Lahore led by General Secretary Pervaiz Altaf here at his office. Senator Dr Zarka was also present.

The minister said efforts were being made to enhance the departmental budget for launching new welfare schemes. "Several welfare projects will be started in the next financial year to rehabilitatethe needy communities", he added.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari said differently-abled persons should not be treated as handicapped because they had several abilities and potential, adding that hundred differently-abled children were working in a project jointly organized by the social welfare department and a German NGO.