UrduPoint.com

Govt Devising Strategy To Promote Smart Agriculture : Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Govt devising strategy to promote smart agriculture : Miftah

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail here on Friday said that government had devised a three-year growth strategy for the uplift of agriculture sector in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail here on Friday said that government had devised a three-year growth strategy for the uplift of agriculture sector in the country.

Presenting the Federal Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 in National Assembly, the minister said that the strategy also aimed at dealing with the impact of climate change challenges on agriculture sector, besides enhancing the productivity of all major and minor crops for the prosperity of farming communities across the country.

The other purpose of the initiative was to promote smart agriculture for achieving self-sufficiency in agri produces, besides promoting value addition and agro processing, he added.

The minister said that the government had also proposed to withdraw sales tax on agriculture inputs and farm machinery including tractors, maize, canola and sunflower seeds, adding that the seed of rice was also exempted from the sales tax.

Miftah Ismail said that the government had also introduced relief measures on agriculture farm machinery and logistics, adding that custom duty on agriculture machinery was withdrawn.

The agriculture machinery including machinery for irrigation, sewerage, cultivation and harvesting would be exempted from the custom duty, he added.

The minister said that the other machinery related to harvesting and crop processing, green house farming and plants conservation and other instruments were also exempted from the custom duty.

Besides, the material used in agriculture industrial units and machinery manufacturing were also exempted from the custom duty, he added.

In order to promote health care facilities in the country, the government had proposed to provide exemption on all facilities of hospitals having the capacity of 50 beds and facilities including electricity and other supplies.

Related Topics

National Assembly Electricity Budget Agriculture Agri All From Government

Recent Stories

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel

22 seconds ago
 Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

Naz Baloch terms budget pro farmers

23 seconds ago
 CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication ..

CTD force is our vanguard committed to eradication of terrorism :Chief Minister ..

25 seconds ago
 Child health projects get Rs 1.1 billion in PSDP 2 ..

Child health projects get Rs 1.1 billion in PSDP 2022-23

28 seconds ago
 Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic cl ..

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals homoeopathic clinic over violation of orders

4 minutes ago
 Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI ..

Good budget in difficult economic conditions: LCCI

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.