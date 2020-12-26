UrduPoint.com
Govt Devoted To Increase Sugarcane Production

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Agriculture Officer Muhammad Talha Sheikh said that government was committed to increase sugarcane production under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency programme.

Addressing a training workshop of farmers here on Saturday, Agriculture Officer said that Punjab government offering Rs 30,000 to farmers on cultivation of sugarcane demonstration plot.

The farmers would be bound to cultivate sugarcane on recommendations of agriculture department.

He said that the farmers would be selected through lucky draw.

Muhammad Talha Sheikh said that the farmers having five acre to 25 acre agriculture land would be eligible to participate in the programme. He said that farmers could submit their applications till January 04, 2021 by getting application forms from the concerned agriculture office.

