Govt Did Landmark Legislation For Protection Of Women’s Rights: Asad Umar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

The Minister for Planning and Development says  women are immensely contributing in different walks of life

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the government has done landmark legislation for the protection of rights of women.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he commended the efforts of Ministry of Human Rights in this regard.

The Minister for Planning noted that women are immensely contributing in different walks of life. He said they are playing an important role in the economic activity, emphasizing their role also needs to be recognized.

Asad Umar said the women health workers also played a pivotal role in the wake of breakout of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister for Planning said women are fifty percent of the population and it is our effort to take steps to bring improvement in their lives.

