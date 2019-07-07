Govt directs institutions to conduct forensic audit of secret audio, video: Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the incumbent government directed the concerned institutions to conduct the forensic audit of secret audio and video which was showed by PML-N vice president Maryam Safdar.

It was decided on Saturday to conduct forensic audit of audio and video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik shown by Maryam Safdar in her press conference, she said while talking to a private news channel.

After completion of forensic audit, she categorically said, legal actions would be taken against responsible, and all information regarding the matter would be revealed before the public and media.

The special assistant said the press conference had badly exposed the awful characters of Maryam Safdar and Shehbaz Sharif.

"We will not conceal any minor information from the nation after completion of forensic audit, " she assured.