Govt disallow operation of dolly lifts lacking safety measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah has said safety of people was among priority of the government and dolly lifts lacking proper safety measures would not be allowed to operate.

He said that teams of town Municipal Administration Lora has also review safety standards of dolly lifts in their jurisdiction and collected fitness data of dolly lifts. He also urged people to inform about working condition of dolly lifts adding output of people would help government to improve safety measures.

Meanwhile, district administration Abbottabad has imposed section 144 and directed public to use mask and adopt precautionary measures to contain corona spread.