Govt disbursed Rs 34bln soft loans under YES: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the government had so far disbursed soft loans worth over Rs 34 billion for more than 23,000 businesses across the country under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a statement, he said the loans worth over Rs 2 billion disbursed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has significantly boosted business in the province as a large number of young people had opened their own businesses after availing concessionary loans.

Murad saeed said, the Kamyab Jawan Programme has not only made it easier for young people to do business, but also increased employment opportunities.

Under the "Kamyab Jawan Skills For All' programme, around 12,000 youths have been trained in various technical fields at a cost of Rs 640 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said a total of Rs 2.6 billion has been spent so far to impart skills among the youth to ensure their prosperity and economic uplift through the Kamyab Jawan programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister also tweeted success story of Mujahid Santori, a young man from Parachinar who had expanded his business of repairing, buying and selling motorcycles after getting soft loan under the KJP.

He said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kamyab Jawan Programme was a revolutionary project to empower the youth which was being implemented successfully.

In a video message, Mujahid Santori has extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for creating pro-youth opportunities.