Govt disbursed under its Ehsaas program Rs72b among 5.9m beneficiaries so far: Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday said that the government under Ehsaas Emergency Program has disbursed 72 billion rupees among 5.9 million deserving families across the country.

Talking to ptv news, Dr.

Sania Nishtar said the government has already launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information Portal where people can get information regarding number of families benefiting from the program as well as the total amount disbursed at district and tehsil levels.

Replying to a question, she said all the offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will start from this week for disbursement of monetary assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program and would help to resolve issues pertaining to biometric identification.