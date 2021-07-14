Govt disburses 100% funds allocated for water resources, NTDC, PEPCO projects under PSDP 2020-21

(@FahadShabbir)

The government has released 100 percent funds for various water resource, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) projects allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The government has released 100 percent funds for various water resource, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) projects allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21).

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs71,734.046 million was allocated for various water resource sectors during the last fiscal year. Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs58,236.046 million while foreign component was Rs13,498 million. An amount of Rs58,036.954 million was released from domestic share while Rs13,901.401 million was received under foreign component during the said period.

An amount of Rs16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs5,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), Rs1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs 1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs1500 million for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs1,356.346 million for Darwat dam and Rs2000 million for Garuk Storage dam.

A sum of Rs7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand dam, Rs3000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs2,500 million for Naulong Storage dam, Rs1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs3000 million for construction of Winder dam. Similarly, Rs2000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works), Rs 500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs30 million for construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune.

Similarly, the government has released a sum of Rs 51,241.661 million for various projects of NTDC and PEPCO under annual PSDP for financial year 2020-21.

An amount of Rs35,067.860 million was allocated for various NTDC/PEPCO projects during the last fiscal year. Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs7,375.860 million while foreign component was estimated as Rs27,692 million. An amount of Rs7,375.860 million was released from domestic share while Rs 43,865.801 million was received under foreign aid component during last fiscal year.

An sum of Rs 4,000 million was allocated for evacuation of power from 1224 MW Wind Power Plants at Jhimphir clusters (NTDC), Rs 2,500 million for Evacuation of Power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs (NTDC), Rs1,160 million for Evacuation of power from 2160MW Dasu HPP Stage-I (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 220-KV Dera Ismail Khan - Zhob Transmission Line along with 220-KV Zhob Sub-Station (NTDC) and Rs 2,675 million for Construction of New 220 KV Guddu Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line for Improvement of Power Supply System in South areas(NTDC) in the PSDP for fiscal year 2020-21.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 3,200 million was earmarked for 500KV Faisalabad New (2x750) (Now 500KV Faisalabad West along with allied T/Ls) (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 500kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikistan and Pakistan for Central Asia - South Asia Transmission Interconnection (CASA-1000) (NTDC), Rs 3,000 million for 500-KV Lahore, North (NTDC), Rs 2,130 million for Enhancement in Transformation Capacity of NTDC System by Extension and Augmentation of Existing Grid Stations (NTDC), Rs 1,300 million for Conversion of Existing 220 kV Substations at Bund Road, Kala Shah Kaku, Ravi and Nishatabad to GIS Technology (NTDC) and Rs 1,000 million for Evacuation of power from wind power projects at Jhimpir and Gharo Wind Clusters (NTDC).

\395\932