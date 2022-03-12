Govt disburses Rs 40bln so far under KJP: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) The government has accelerated the disbursement of business loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar in a statement in Islamabad.

He said the government has so far disbursed 40 billion rupees among the youth as business loans across the country.

The Special Assistant said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, loans upto three billion rupees are being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

He said around 50,000 youth across the country have been provided employment opportunity in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, through the Kamyab Jawan Programme loan scheme.