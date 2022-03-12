UrduPoint.com

Govt Disburses Rs 40bln So Far Under KJP: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Govt disburses Rs 40bln so far under KJP: Dar

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister says under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, loans upto three billion rupees are being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) The government has accelerated the disbursement of business loans under Kamyab Jawan Programme to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar in a statement in Islamabad.

He said the government has so far disbursed 40 billion rupees among the youth as business loans across the country.

The Special Assistant said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, loans upto three billion rupees are being disbursed every month among the youth for establishing their own businesses.

He said around 50,000 youth across the country have been provided employment opportunity in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, through the Kamyab Jawan Programme loan scheme.

Related Topics

Islamabad Loan Prime Minister Business Agriculture Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

With one eye on World Cups, Indian players begin w ..

With one eye on World Cups, Indian players begin work on fitness levels at NCA

15 minutes ago
 Chile's millennial president takes office with pla ..

Chile's millennial president takes office with plans for change

18 minutes ago
 2nd Test match: Australia won the toss, opt to bat ..

2nd Test match: Australia won the toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi concludes 3rd Wom ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi concludes 3rd Women's Conference on "Khawateen ..

28 minutes ago
 On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held ..

On the last day of the 3rd Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan K ..

31 minutes ago
 Session on “CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM” held on l ..

Session on “CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM” held on last day of 3rd Women's Confere ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>