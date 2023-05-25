Govt disburses Rs 91.636 for various water sector schemes so far

The government had released an amount of Rs 91.636 billion for various water resources schemes under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far in the current fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):The government had released an amount of Rs 91.636 billion for various water resources schemes under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far in the current fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the official data issued by the Planning Commission, the government had specified a sum of Rs 97.559 billion for various projects in PSDP 2022-23. Out of the total release amount, the local component stood at Rs 78.57 billion while the foreign aid component was Rs 13.06 billion. A sum of Rs 59.97 billion had been spent on various water-related projects so far.

The Ongoing schemes included 13 hydel and 61 water sector projects, whereas the new projects were only 13 in total.

The allocation of ongoing hydel projects included Rs 55,383 million for Dasu Hydropower Project (2,160 MW), Rs 12,083 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (696 MW), and Rs 12,000 million for Tarbela Fifth Extension Hydro Power Project (1,410 MW).

Among the ongoing water sector projects, Rs 20,000 million each was allocated for Diamer Basha Dam Project and K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (260 MGD), Rs 12,060 million for Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, Rs 7,000 million for Diamer Basha Dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), and Rs 5,000 each for Nai Gaj Dam Project Dadu (Sindh) and Karachi Canal Project (Phase-I) Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi.

The major allocation for new schemes included Rs 500 million for the Chashma Right Bank Canal Left Cum Gravity Project and Rs 300 million each for the construction of five small dams Salari-2 Dam, Rai Jo Da Dam, Shalmani Dam, Garwari Dam, and Amari Dam in Kohistan Dadu, and six small dams including Densi, Kcodal, Kambowah, Khiropora and others in District Zhob and Sherani.

