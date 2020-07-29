UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Disburses Rs.161.15 Bln To Lockdown Affectees Through Ehsaas Programme

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Govt disburses Rs.161.15 bln to lockdown affectees through Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of Rs161.15 billion among over 13,321,000 lockdown affected persons.

The programme was initiated to disburse an amount of over Rs 12,000 among the daily wagers and labourers whose livelihoods were affected due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons was continued through Ehsaas centers across the country.

According to the cash update received on Wednesday, over Rs. 72.48 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,991,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs.

48.84 billion has been disbursed among more than 4,051,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 27.2 billion has been disbursed among more than 2, 241,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.96 billion has been disbursed among more than 656,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs. 2.65 billion have been distributed among over 217,000 persons while around Rs. 1.17 billion has been distributed among over 96,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs. 0.81 billion has been disbursed among more than 67,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Billion

Recent Stories

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

1 hour ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.