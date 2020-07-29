Govt disburses Rs.161.15 bln to lockdown affectees through Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has so far disbursed an amount of Rs161.15 billion among over 13,321,000 lockdown affected persons.

The programme was initiated to disburse an amount of over Rs 12,000 among the daily wagers and labourers whose livelihoods were affected due to Covid-19 lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons was continued through Ehsaas centers across the country.

According to the cash update received on Wednesday, over Rs. 72.48 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,991,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs.

48.84 billion has been disbursed among more than 4,051,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 27.2 billion has been disbursed among more than 2, 241,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 7.96 billion has been disbursed among more than 656,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, around Rs. 2.65 billion have been distributed among over 217,000 persons while around Rs. 1.17 billion has been distributed among over 96,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

Over Rs. 0.81 billion has been disbursed among more than 67,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.