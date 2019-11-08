(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Secretary Ministry of Interior on Friday submitted a report in the Islamabad High Court and stated that the Federal government had dismissed request to remove Asad Durrani's name from the Exist Control List (ECL).

A representative of the Defence Ministry said that two inquiries were pending against Asad Durrani. Reply has been sought from Assad Durrani in two weeks, he added.

The court directed the Defence Ministry to initiate inquiries within two weeks and notice them as well so that Asad Durrani did not have to go to court againand again.

Islamabad High Court's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani disposed of the petition.