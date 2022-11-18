UrduPoint.com

Govt Distributes $316m Under BISP Among Flood Affected Families: Shazia Marri.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

The Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Society Safety says Pakistan faces the challenge of food insecurity by 2030 as more than 33 million people have been affected by floods in 82 districts of the country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) The government has distributed 316 million Dollars under the Benazir Income Support Program among the flood affected families across the country.

This was stated by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri while briefing the Executive board of World Food Program in Italy, about the recent floods in Pakistan and their aftermath.

She said Pakistan faces the challenge of food insecurity by 2030 as more than 33 million people have been affected by floods in 82 districts of the country.

The Minister said about 6.5 million pregnant women and 4 million children in flood-affected areas are deprived of basic facilities.

She said Benazir Income Support Program and World Food program jointly launched an initiative to prevent malnutrition with a special focus on improving health and nutrition status of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

