UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Distributes 593 Bikes Among Vaccinators, EPI Staff Of Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:48 PM

Govt. distributes 593 bikes among vaccinators, EPI staff of merged districts

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to enhance efficiency of staff Thursday distributed 593 motorcycles among vaccinators and Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) workers of newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to enhance efficiency of staff Thursday distributed 593 motorcycles among vaccinators and Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) workers of newly merged districts.

A ceremony to this effect was held in EPI Office Merged Areas that among others was attended by Secretary Health KP, Imtiaz Hussain Shah as a Chief Guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest said that government is proving all the needed facilities to improve efficiency and productivity of health workers and expedite vaccination process in merged districts.

He said that health and future of children is directly related with immunization and it is the main reason that vaccination system has been run keeping in view the objectivity of the whole process.

Secretary Health said that improved facilities to health workers would also help eradicating pneumonia, measles and other ailments that are mostly reported in children.

He said that provincial government is giving special attention to vaccination of children and very soon 471 vaccinators would be appointed in merged districts. He said that a record allocation has been made for health sector with a special focus to merged areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Health Services KP, Dr. Niaz Muhammad said distribution of motorcycles would help achieve vaccination target in remote areas and improve productivity of 593 EPI staff working in merged areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Climate change already disaster to health: Study

2 minutes ago

Albayrak, RWMC launch awareness campaign against w ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany jointly working in different sec ..

2 minutes ago

6.6 mln children vaccinated against polio

2 minutes ago

Saifullah's brothers condoles demise of Zafrullah ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.