Govt. distributes 593 bikes among vaccinators, EPI staff of merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to enhance efficiency of staff Thursday distributed 593 motorcycles among vaccinators and Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) workers of newly merged districts.

A ceremony to this effect was held in EPI Office Merged Areas that among others was attended by Secretary Health KP, Imtiaz Hussain Shah as a Chief Guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest said that government is proving all the needed facilities to improve efficiency and productivity of health workers and expedite vaccination process in merged districts.

He said that health and future of children is directly related with immunization and it is the main reason that vaccination system has been run keeping in view the objectivity of the whole process.

Secretary Health said that improved facilities to health workers would also help eradicating pneumonia, measles and other ailments that are mostly reported in children.

He said that provincial government is giving special attention to vaccination of children and very soon 471 vaccinators would be appointed in merged districts. He said that a record allocation has been made for health sector with a special focus to merged areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Health Services KP, Dr. Niaz Muhammad said distribution of motorcycles would help achieve vaccination target in remote areas and improve productivity of 593 EPI staff working in merged areas.