Govt Distributes Rs 65.249b Among 5.437 Families Till Date Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families till date across the country

Sania Nishtar vows to reach all poor and needy people for their help in this difficult time of Coronavirus in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) The Federal government distributed Rs 65.249 billion to 5.437 million families across the country, said Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council Chairman Person Dr. Sania Nishtar here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, she said that Rs 65.249 billion to 5.437 million families was distributed under categories 1 to 2.

She wrote: “To-date, #EhsaasEmergencyCash disbursements of Rs. 65.249 billion have been made to 5.437 million families across the country for categories-1& 2,”.

The government distributed money in a bid to convince people to stay at home to defeat Coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

However, the people are out there in the markets and on the roads and also going to mosques for congregational prayers during the lockdowns.

