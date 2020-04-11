Govt distributes Rs13b among 1.1 mln people under Ehsaas Programme: Asad Umar

(@fidahassanain)

Asad says Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan under which 144 billion rupees will be distributed among 12 million people of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Planning Minister Asad Umar said that Rs 13 billion were distributed among 1.1 million people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme so far.

Briefing media along with Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Saturday, he said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan under which 144 billion rupees will be distributed among 12 million people of the country.

Asad Umar appreciated the arrangements made for distribution of cash among the deserving people.

Planning Minister said 1.7 million surgical masks have been distributed by National Disaster Management Authority as yet, and the figure also includes 75,000 N-95 masks. He said 73,000 protective clothes have also been provided to frontline health staff. He said 137,000 surgical caps have also been distributed among the staff.

He said fourteen PCR machines have been brought into the country. He said more than twenty six labs have become operational to hold tests across the country.

Asad Umar said we have received testing kits for holding 100,000 tests. Of these, 50,000 will be sent to Sindh. He said with improved capacity tests on daily basis have increased to 2,500 to 3,000. He said a full-fledged team has been constituted at National Command and Operation Centre which will work in close coordination with the provinces.

Planning Minister said tracking is also being increased to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister said there has been reduction in economic activities due to coronavirus lockdown and one third decline has been witnessed in collection of taxes.

Asad Umar said next steps will be taken after 14th of this month while assessing the situation. He said meeting of the National Coordination Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on Monday next in which effort will be made to make a unanimous decision on next steps.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza dispelled the wrong impression in certain quarters regarding the low death rate in Pakistan by the killer bug. He warned that if we let our guard down, the number of deaths can increase significantly.

Giving breakup of corona cases, he said the number of confirmed patients in world is over 1.7 million with 100,000 deaths so far. Dr. Zafar Mirza said 48,584 tests have been conducted in Pakistan as yet with 4,788 confirmed corona patients. He said 190 patients have increased during the last 24 hours.

He said 752 people have recovered from this disease with an increase of 32 in last 24 hours. He said 1,411 patients are admitted in various hospitals of the country with fifty in critical condition and put on ventilators. Dr. Zafar Mirza said 72 people have succumbed to coronavirus, with 5 deaths in last twenty four hours alone.

He advised people to strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.