Govt District Schools Facing Shortage Of 3500 Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) About 3500 teaching positions are vacant in government schools across the district and the situation is posing challenges to uphold standard of quality education being imparted to students.
According to official sources, the shortage of teaching staff assumes critical dimensions in the context of the district's 1362 government schools, where the absence of qualified personnel not only affects the delivery of academic content but also undermines the overall administrative efficacy.
Several institutions are facing the absence of permanent headmasters also.
Local citizens including Shahid, Riaz Lodhi, Salman Amjid, and some others demanded of Punjab government to recruit teachers at the earliest to safeguard the future of the students. The students are the asset of nation so there should be no restriction in imparting quality education to the students, they concluded.
