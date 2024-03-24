Open Menu

Govt District Schools Facing Shortage Of 3500 Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Govt district schools facing shortage of 3500 teachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) About 3500 teaching positions are vacant in government schools across the district and the situation is posing challenges to uphold standard of quality education being imparted to students.

According to official sources, the shortage of teaching staff assumes critical dimensions in the context of the district's 1362 government schools, where the absence of qualified personnel not only affects the delivery of academic content but also undermines the overall administrative efficacy.

Several institutions are facing the absence of permanent headmasters also.

Local citizens including Shahid, Riaz Lodhi, Salman Amjid, and some others demanded of Punjab government to recruit teachers at the earliest to safeguard the future of the students. The students are the asset of nation so there should be no restriction in imparting quality education to the students, they concluded.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Government Of Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

14 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

14 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

14 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

14 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

14 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

14 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

15 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

15 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan