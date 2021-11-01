Govt diverts resources towards deprived areas: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Punjab Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Monday that the incumbent government has diverted resources towards the deprived areas first time in the history of the province to facilitate masses.

Holding a meeting with Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed here, the provincial minister said that the incumbent government has implemented a vision of equal development in all areas of the province.

He said that the developments funds had been fixed for specified areas by the previous governments but the PTI led government paying special focus on development of deprived areas.

He said that the government was striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses and different mega projects have been started in deprived areas for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said that different beautification projects were being initiated in the district in collaboration with private companies.

He said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given task of maximum development in the division.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.