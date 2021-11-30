UrduPoint.com

Govt Doing All To Facilities Pakistan Community In Russia: Envoy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the present government was making all out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan on Tuesday said that the present government was making all out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said this during the online Khuli Kachehri he conducted for Pakistani community in Russia.

During the Khuli Kachehri matters pertaining to issuance of visa and facilitation of students studying in Russia were raised, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Moscow said.

The Ambassador issued instructions to the concerned wings of the Embassy for taking appropriate steps for facilitating Pakistanis.

He said that Khuli Kachehri provided excellent opportunity to directly interact with Pakistanis living in abroad.

The Pakistanis who attended the Khuli Kachehri online appreciated Pakistan Embassy Moscow for their timely response and assistance in resolution of their issues.

